Up next in the Winter Collection: Surface. Surface, a new short from Fly Fusion Films and Vantage Point Media House, is a film about extraordinary adventures that create lifelong memories. Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine and Ross Purnell of Fly Fisherman Magazine team up to search for large native rainbows on a remote stream in British Columbia’s Cariboo region. After a floatplane trip through the rugged and towering Cariboo Mountains, the anglers float down a nearly inaccessible glacial stream. What they experience along the way is nothing short of unforgettable.