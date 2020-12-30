The Winter Collection: Solitude

From everyone here at Fly Fusion, we want to wish you an amazing holiday season and an awesome 2021. With our most recent entry into the Winter Collection, we explore something we’ve grown all too familiar with in 2020: Solitude. But in this case, it’s a good thing.

Episode Overview: A long drive down backcountry logging roads places Jim, Derek and Paula (Fly Fusion’s former social media editor) into a basin where no other soul exists. They travel the proverbial extra mile and find large trout that have not seen artificial flies in years. The eager trout make for stunning cinematography and an unforgettable day on the water.