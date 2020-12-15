The Winter Collection: Secrets

Welcome back to the Winter Collection. Up next is one of our favorite episodes from Fly Fusion TV. Check out “Secrets” right here.

With over 7 billion people on the planet, it’s difficult to find places where the water runs cold and clear and where the human footprint is nearly non-existent. Jim, Derek, and Paula (Fly Fusion’s former social media editor) helicopter into one of these places, and what they find far exceeds their expectations. In fact, the fly fishing is so good they can’t help but keep it a secret.