Welcome back to the Winter Collection. Each week, we’ll be giving you some awesome fly-fishing films to watch throughout the season. Things are kinda crazy out there right now, so while you’re staying safe at home, be sure to enjoy the next installment of our Winter Collection!

Up next in the Winter Collection: Pure High. Fly Fusion Magazine editors Derek Bird and Jim McLennan plan to fish a well-known stream, but due to fire closures, they end up high in the Rockies on a small lake at the base of a towering peak. This episode features a spectacular ride into a place where the hosts experience spectacular fishing. This is one of those experiences where plan B makes a person forget there was any other plan.