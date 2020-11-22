The Winter Collection: Eden

We know this year’s been difficult. It’s been long, it’s been crazy beyond all belief, and we’re here to give you a place to watch some excellent fly fishing footage, relax, and put all of the insanity behind you, even for just a little while. For the next few weeks, we’ll be sending out some videos for you to watch every Monday, just to get your week started off on the right foot. This week, we’ve got one of our favorite web episodes of Fly Fusion TV: Eden. Hopefully it’ll put you in a good place.

“Eden”— For fly anglers, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find pristine and unpopulated rivers. In this episode Fly Fusion Founding Editor, Derek Bird—along with Associate Editor Jim McLennan— explore a river where they catch large rainbows and bull trout and where the only other anglers on the stream that day are the grizzly bears.