The Winter Collection: Blown Away

We want to welcome you back to the Winter Collection, Happy Holidays Edition! We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season. Enjoy “Blown Away,” from season three of Fly Fusion TV.

Fly Fusion Magazine editors Derek Bird and Jim McLennan show up at one of Jim’s favorite stretches of river just as major windstorm blows down the valley. They set up the rods in hopes that the wind will push terrestrials onto the water. When the wind finally dies down, their persistence is rewarded with a number of spectacular trout.