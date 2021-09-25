The Passion is a true ongoing story about transferring a very deep Flyfishing legacy from a Father to his son. Don’t miss this true-life handing down of a passion and a legacy. Make sure to VOTE for your top film in the Stimmies Awards. You are helping an up-and-coming filmmaker win a ton of loot and a spot in the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Winner will be announced October 8.
