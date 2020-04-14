The Health Collection: Surface

Sometimes, the way a situation presents itself isn’t obvious at first—in both fly fishing and in life. There are challenges, obstacles, and a fair amount of frustration. Occasionally, however, the dark curtains open up to reveal something so unexpected and rewarding that we’re simply left in awe.

Next in our Health Collection lineup: Blown Away, by Fly Fusion Films.

“Surface” is a film about extraordinary adventures that create life-long memories. Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine and Ross Purnell of Fly Fisherman Magazine team up to search for large native rainbows on a remote stream in British Columbia’s Cariboo region. After a floatplane trip through the rugged and towering Cariboo Mountains, the anglers float down a nearly inaccessible glacial stream. What they experience along the way is nothing short of unforgettable.