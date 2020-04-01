Straight from our archives, this is one of our favorites from the Fly Fusion Series. Sit back, enjoy, and be sure to practice social distancing as much as possible as we present the next installment of the Health Collection: Secrets, by Fly Fusion Films.

With over 7 billion people on the planet, it’s difficult to find places where the water runs cold and clear and where the human footprint is nearly non-existent. Jim McLennan, Derek Bird, and Paula Shearer helicopter into one of these places, and what they find far exceeds their expectations. In fact, the fly fishing is so good they can’t help but keep it a secret.