The Health Collection: Mako

Imagine the world getting back to normal. What does that look like now? Does it still involve anglers catching sharks on the fly? It had better, because we’re not sure we want to live in a world without something so singularly unbelievable, heart-pumping, and just plain awesome.

If your quarantine needs a little pick-me-up, you might want to strap in for our next offering: “Mako”

Courtesy of Angler’s Eye Media, this adventure searches out one of the strongest, most aggressive fish on the planet: the mako shark. Off the coast of southern California exists one of the world’s top mako fisheries. With speed, strength, and what may be the most acrobatic aerials of any game fish in the ocean, the mako will test not only every bit of gear and knowledge available, but also the will and determination of any angler that sets out to find—and catch—these world-class apex predators.