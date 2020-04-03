The Health Collection: Laplanders

As the world continues to evolve amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we here at Fly Fusion and the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival just want to share some good vibes. And for us, that means taking our minds off of everything else and focusing on fly fishing. At least for a little while.

For the next installment of the Health Collection, we share a story about anglers in northern Sweden: “Laplanders” by Hooké.

“Laplanders” traces the portrait of those who live by the rivers of Lapland in Northern Sweden. Their quest for the Baltic Salmon is one every fisherman can relate to: an ever-going search for the next fish, and the only certitude is the efforts that will be needed to reach it. This film is an immersion into the life of those who chase, document and protect the salmon in the land of the midnight sun.