The Health Collection: Gold Fever

We know that you’d rather be out fishing right now. So would we. While we may not be able to make that happen, hopefully this might help. The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) and Fly Fusion Films have opened up our video vaults to provide you with some excellent fly-fishing films to help get you through these trying times.

Keep your eyes peeled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for another film from the archive. Now for today’s featured film: “Gold Fever” by Burl Productions.

—

Gold Fever is when you get the taste of gold and you will stop at nothing to get more. Jobs, relationships, obligations are disregarded. The only thing you can think about is another nugget. In this case those nuggets are huge wild brown trout from the heart of the Mother Lode in the Sierra Foothills of California.