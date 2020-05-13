The Health Collection: Chrome

There is nothing in this world quite like a steelhead fresh from the sea. Its colors radiate and shimmer in unreal streaks of silver and green. Its resplendent leaps are powered by the one primal instinct it can’t overpower: survival.

The very idea that a small, trout-sized fish could survive in the ocean for several years and then return to its home as a broad-shouldered, silvery missile is impressive. That it does this in order to spawn and continue its species is inspiring, especially now.

Join the Capture Adventure Media crew on a celebration of wild steelhead in The Buffet Series: Chrome, a short film that takes you to the wilds of the Olympic Peninsula in search of steel.