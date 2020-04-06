The Health Collection: Blown Away

Sometimes, the way a situation presents itself isn’t obvious at first—in both fly fishing and in life. There are challenges, obstacles, and a fair amount of frustration. Occasionally, however, the dark curtains open up to reveal something so unexpected and rewarding that we’re simply left in awe.

Next in our Health Collection lineup: Blown Away, by Fly Fusion Films.

“Blown Away” sees the Fly Fusion hosts show up on a favorite stretch of river just as major windstorm blows down the valley. They set up the rods in hopes that the wind will push terrestrials onto the water. When the wind finally dies down, their persistence is rewarded with a number of spectacular trout.