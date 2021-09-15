The Diamond River

Filmmakers Chris Walley & Pierre Joubert take us dry-fly fishing for yellowfish in Africa! Smallmouth yellowfish are usually caught with heavy nymphs, right on the bottom. In this short film, we introduce a part of a river system where the fish have adapted to feed predominantly on the surface.

Make sure to watch all Stimmies 2021 Top-12 finalists and VOTE today. Winner will be announced October 8th.