Meet one of the finalists for the 2020 Stimmie Awards: “The Art of Fly Fishing,” from Bluff Line Media.

Brooke Belohlavek is an artist and educator living in small-town Wyoming who found a love for fly fishing one day after an ascent atop the Grand Teton. Before long, her newfound passion made its way to her canvas. Today, Brooke paints trout for folks all over the country who want to enjoy a beautiful reminder of their fly-fishing experiences. Last summer, we joined Brooke to fish and film some high-country creeks and rivers that are close to her heart.

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, “The Art of Fly Fishing” is now open to public voting. You can cast your ballot for this film over at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival website.

Be sure to check out all of the finalists before submitting your vote. There are some great films ready to be seen!