

Today’s finalist for the 2020 Stimmie Awards: “Gaula” from Focus On The Fly Media.

From the filmmakers: Gaula is one of the most legendary salmon rivers in the world and we wanted to introduce its character using the musings of three anglers that really feel a deep and true love for it.

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, “Gaula” is now open to public voting. You can cast your ballot for this film over at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival website.

Be sure to check out all of the finalists before submitting your vote. There are some great films ready to be seen!