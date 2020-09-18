Today’s finalist for the 2020 Stimmie Awards: “Capitaine” from Johann Vorster.

From the filmmaker: Imagine a fish so big that some call it the elephant of the river. Imagine it inhabited the waters of 1/4 of the African continent in vast numbers. Now imagine, that largely unseen to the developed world, a wave of humanity has reduced all the rivers and surrounding landscapes to skeletal remains.

But, right in the middle of it all, there’s a wilderness that has beaten the odds, a haven that is a window into the past of how all of Western Africa’s savannas once were. Journey with a group of fly fishermen to this very special oasis to witness an explosion of life, where the end-goal is to help protect it all through fly fishing tourism.

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, "Capitaine" is now open to public voting.

