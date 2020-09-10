We have another finalist for the 2020 Stimmie Awards: “Belize Buffet” from Gilbert Rowley.

Belize reveals its amazing tarpon and permit fishery to us! Phil and I had one of the most outstanding saltwater fly-fishing adventures with El Pescador Lodge based in Belize. Each day we targeted tarpon, and each day we jumped and landed multiples. We were presented with many shots at feeding permit each day, and a handful of other flats species. This fishery did not disappoint!

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, “Belize Buffet” is now open to public voting. You can cast your ballot for this film over at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival website.

Be sure to check out all of the finalists before submitting your vote. There are some great films ready to be seen!