The next finalist for the 2020 Stimmie Awards is: “After the Man” from Alec Salisbury.

After over two decades on the beaches of Baja, renowned roosterfish guide Grant Hartman has refined the hunt for the legendary “grande” roosterfish. An insanely difficult fish to catch, the roosterfish requires an angler to spend hours in the hot sun running up and down the beach, often casting against heavy surf and into a fierce wind. Sometimes days can go by without even laying eyes on one of these behemoths. Only a select group of guides have truly figured out how to consistently land these huge fish. Grant Hartman is one of them. Grant’s passion for fishing is only paralleled by his love for the ocean and the time he spends on it with his family.

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, “After the Man” is now open to public voting. You can cast your ballot for this film over at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival website.

Be sure to check out all of the finalists before submitting your vote. There are some great films ready to be seen!