Stimmies Silver Award: Short Bus Diaries

We’d like to congratulate “Short Bus Diaries, Vol. 1” by Scottie Finanger and Bryant Patterson for receiving a Silver Award in the 2020 Stimmie Awards. You can watch the full film over at Fly Fusion Streaming.

From the filmmaker: Short Bus Diaries is a film about four dudes, a shanty old bus, and endless miles of river to explore. The goal is to find an old short bus and convert it into the ultimate adventure vehicle. It may not be the best suited for the job but it still gets it done. Before the bus could go on any major adventures, it needed a test run. So, what better spot to test it out than the Idaho salmonfly hatch.