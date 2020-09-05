Stimmies Silver Award: Rendezvous

We’d like to congratulate “Rendezvous” by Ed Sozinho for receiving a Silver Award in the 2020 Stimmie Awards. You can watch the full film over at Fly Fusion Streaming (flyfusionstreaming.com/video/128).

From the filmmaker: Since the mid-80s a group of friends have been gathering together for the Rendezvous. These trips around the west have been held together by long standing friendships and led by Dick Dahlgren. They find a resting place in the middle of Idaho along a beautiful and protective trout stream.