Here is the next finalist for the 2020 Stimmie Awards: “Imperfect 10” from Ben Fields.

Ten years. Eight countries. One lousy budget. What promised to be a trip focused on catching enormous game fish quickly pivoted to a masterclass in cultural immersion the moment their flats-boots hit the ground.

As one of the finalists in the Stimmies Virtual Vote, “Imperfect 10” is now open to public voting. You can cast your ballot for this film over at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival website.

Be sure to check out all of the finalists before submitting your vote. There are some great films ready to be seen!