As anticipation for the Spring increases, so too does the unpredictability of weather, ice-off and run-off. Finding open water running clear, offer a challenge for the eager angler. But, if we make the effort to get outside, even when conditions aren’t just right, we might just find more than fishable water on our springtime adventures!

Join Gilbert and friends “Finding Water” in Episode 4 of the Buffet Series!

