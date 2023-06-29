Buffet Series – Sight Fishing the Green River

Gilbert and Devin head out sight fishing shallow glides to picky fish on a long leader system – exploring what the Green River has in store for them!

Watch the all three seasons of the Buffet Series on Fly Fusion Streaming now!

GIVEAWAY TIME!

Enter for your chance to win: – Grand Prize – T&T Zone Rod, Lamson Reel, SA Line/Leader/Tippet (1 winner) – Rainy’s Fly Assortment, $100 value (1 Winner) – $50 Rep Your Water Gift Card (1 winner) – One year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine (5 Winners) – Tactical Fly Fisher Swag Pack (1 winner) 9 Total winners each week for the next four weeks = 45 TOTAL WINNERS! Over $6,000 worth of the best fly fishing gear going to some of you!

3 Ways to enter (easiest giveaway EVER!!!)

Option 1️⃣ – Follow The Buffet Series sponsors on Instagram, like the Episode #1 post, and tag two fishing buddies in the comments.

@flyfusionmag @gilbertrowley @phil_tuttle @scientificanglers @thomasandthomasflyrods @tactical_flyfisher @repyourwater @waterworkslamson @rainysflies

Option 2️⃣ – Visit this link and enter your email address for a bonus entry.

Option 3️⃣ – Comment on this week’s video on YouTube.