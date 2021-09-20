A Journey Upstream

This is the story of two seemingly unrelated fish that help us understand the connectivity within our environment and the importance of a healthy Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the country, and Maryland’s crowned jewel. From striped bass in the main stem of the Bay, to brook trout in the far reaches of the watershed, Maryland has a lot to offer. My brother and I are young anglers and we feel a responsibility to fight for the health of these places because the future of these resources are in our hands. After spending time in these places we’ve found that the more time we spend in them, the more we know about them, and the more we know about them, the more we’re willing to fight for them.

