Have you ever tried to stop a vehicle with a fly rod? That’s about what it feels like to challenge the giant trevally of the Seychelles. Getting them to eat a fly is only half the challenge. From there, it takes every ounce of energy and guile you can muster.

Intents Media grappled with these gargantuan brutes and lived to tell the tale in their latest film, and a 2021 IF4 Official Selection, Turbo Giants.

