Thursday Night Live Fly Tying started four years ago, when Fly Fishing Bow River Outfitters wanted to combine their love of craft beer and fly tying into a single event. Since it is impossible for everyone to attend in person the event evolved into a live weekly streaming production – free, relaxed and welcome to all! Why can’t every day be Thursday?

Thanks to Tim Hepworth and Dana Lattery for sending us a few of their favourite patterns from season 4. You can check out the recipes for the Foam is Home Stone, Complex Twist Bugger, Chubby Chernobyl and Foamulator in the all new Summer issue. Here are a couple bonus patterns to try in the mean-time! Check out more Thursday Night Live Fly Tying HERE!

Less Mess Morrish Mouse

Hook: Gamakatsu SP11-3L3H, size 1

Thread: Brown, 6/0 or 140-denier

Tail/body: Brown Zonked Pine Squirrel

Back: 2mm Brown Craft Foam

Adhesive: UV-cure resin

S2 Streamer

Rear Section:

Hook: Gamakatsu B10s size 4

Thread: Danville’s 210 White

Tail: White Marabou tied around shank

Body: 7-8 Spiral wraps Small Pearl Palmer Chenille, 3-4 wraps Superfly White Schlappen

Throat: White Marabou

Wing: Natural Mallard Flank

Head: Solarez Bone Dry

Articulation: Senyo’s Intruder Wire Red, 2 red plastic seed beads, 1/8” White Brass Bead.

Front Section:

Hook: Gamakatsu B10s size 2 w/ medium dumbbell eyes chartreuse

Tail: White Marabou wrapped around shank

Body: 6-8 wraps White Schlappen

Wing 1: Natural Mallard Flank

Body: 8 wraps Medium Pearl Palmer Chenille, 8-9 wraps White Schlappen, 2 White Barred Rubber Legs tied barred side out on both sides

Throat: White Marabou

Wing 2: Natural Mallard Flank

Head: Superfly Large Pearl Crystal Chenille, Solarez Bone Dry