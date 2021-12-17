Some fly-fishing trips to pristine rivers can transport anglers to a place of serenity. The IF4 Original film The Hog does not highlight one of those trips. Featuring April Vokey and Marc Crapo, the two are about as different as trout and carp, but circumstances force them to meet at a remote lodge in Northern British Columbia. The outcome ends up being about as disastrous as any trip could be. Enjoy the chaos!