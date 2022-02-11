The Winter Collection | Xcalak Salty Buffet

Xcalak is a small secluded fishing village located near the Mexico/Belize border. Surrounded by flats that are full of bonefish, permit, snook, jacks, barracuda, and many other species, Xcalak is the perfect place for a saltwater fly fishing destination trip. Phil & Gilbert made the most of their time while there, from sun up to sun down they were on the water looking for anything that would eat a fly. Assisted by friend Alex Beck, local guide Alejandro and his son Thomas, they not only found many willing fish, but also some world-class size bonefish that are rumored not to exist on Mexico’s flats. Minds were truly blown with this experience!