The Winter Collection | Rainbow Buffet

Fri Feb 25th 2022
The Winter Collection
Videos

Fly fishing lakes is a great way to catch some of your biggest fish each season.  Phil & Gilbert were fortunate to meet up with good friends, Jace Adams and Shaye Jackson who showed them a special gem of a lake in Southern Utah. Southern Utah is known for it’s red rocks and desert, but there just happens to be some rainbows down there that should also be calling for attention.