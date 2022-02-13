The Winter Collection | Desert Buffet

In the heat of the desert there’s more to be found than scorpions and rattlesnakes. Experience bass fly fishing and underwater action for HUGE bluegill where the water meets the burning sand!

When you think of chasing bass, fly fishing isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, Phil and Gilbert were able to implement subsurface tactics that made for some extremely fast fishing! Relax and warm up to the summertime vibes emitted from this film and get outside soon to find some bass for yourself!