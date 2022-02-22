The Winter Collection | Chrome Buffet

Winter steelhead are super large, aggressive fish that are truly in a class of their own! They can reach lengths over 40 inches, and some of these fish are in the 20 lbs range. The rain forest of the Olympic Peninsula is home to many rivers that feed right into the ocean. When these winter fish leave the salt and return to freshwater they are in their prime. Pure muscle that is chromed out in all it’s glory!

Phil and Gilbert have been chasing steelhead for nearly a decade. However, neither had experienced fresh chrome fish within a few miles of the ocean. This is a different ballgame! With the help of Captain Keith Allison of Chrome Chasers, they were blessed to find some winter steel that only dreams are made of!

Aldo Leopold discussed three ways to improve one’s enjoyment of the wild. First is to explore new areas, and second is to spend more time immersed in nature. The third is to learn more about the environment you’re exploring. As an angler, you may already have intimate knowledge with the power and majesty of fresh-from-the-salt-steelhead. It’s hard to beat the visceral interaction. But learning more about the species can only increase your appreciation of them.

There are great organizations already out there doing work today to protect wild steelhead. Reach out to them and find out how you can help.

