IF4 Original | The Wanderer

Our world is constantly changing, moving from one beat to the next like a massive and unceasing machine. How do we find respite from the noise? Where do we go to escape? The Wanderer, the 2021 IF4 Original, takes us to an unspoiled, natural sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West, full of high-mountain lakes, eager fish, and endless beauty. Take a breath, relax, and enjoy the solitude.

