The Health Collection: The Hidden

Iceland is, at once, both starkly beautiful and amazingly inviting, with rugged landscapes as far as the eyes can see. Rivers, waterfalls, and lakes abound across the countryside, providing habitat for some of the strongest brown trout in existence.

The Hidden, the latest addition to the Health Collection from InTents Media, explores the land of fire and ice, providing an awe-inspiring look at one of the world’s most interesting places to fish.

—

Four friends travel to Iceland in search of giant, wild and native brown trout and arctic char. Phil Tuttle, Cortney Boice, Spencer Higa, and Derek Olthuis team up with Kristjan and Gunnar of Fish Partner as they travel around Iceland in an adventure-based fishing film. Winner of the 2017 International Fly Fishing Film Festival’s Film of the Year. Edited and Produced by Phil Tuttle. Filmed by InTents Media (formerly Western Waters Media).