Spring 2022 Issue Out Now!

Bully For You | Bob Covey

Bull trout have been protected in Alberta for nearly a quarter-century. Why haven’t they recovered? And more to the point: are well-intentioned anglers to blame?

Crossing Paths, Complimentary Passions | Nick Trehearne, Trevor Carruthers

Living in the East Kootenays has helped reignite a partially-forgotten passion for fly fishing. A pair of friends, targeting bull trout and west slope cutthroat on a pristine waterway in one of Canada’s trout meccas, serves as a reminder of the power of teamwork on the water.

Chrome Zone | Jason Harman

For a long time now, I have been on a quest. I’ve devoured books, podcasts and videos and if I found anyone with the slightest piscatorial predilection for mysterious, anadromous fish, I would strike up a conversation, hoping it would lead to sage sparks of wisdom.

Steel Union | Todd Penke

Wild steelhead need our help. If you put your time in offthe water, the next time you do manage to catch one, whether a summer steelhead aggressively taking a surface fly or a winter steelhead chasing an intruder swung deep, it will be the most satisfying angling experience you’ll ever have.

In Flight Meal | Danie Erasmus

Knowing when and where to imitate the different life stages of a western green drake isn’t always straight forward. But the western green drake is perhaps the most iconic mayfly in fly fishing. If you want to fool trout—particularly big trout—you need to appreciate this insect.

PLUS…

Faux Fame and Fishing| Derek Bird

Chip Shots | Jeff Wagner

Making Your Connection | Derek Olthuis

Hanging in the Balance | Brian Chan

Decoding the Chironomid | Dana Harrison

Ask the Magazine Guy | Jim McLennan

End of the Line | Howard Fischer