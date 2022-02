This film follows a few mates on a season of fly fishing through the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island, exploring a hand full of remote and pristine back country rivers, travelling on foot, mountain bike and pack raft.

Filmmaker: Wilderness Lens

A Season on the South is a 2022 Official Selection in the International Fly Fishing Film Festival! Visit flyfilmfest.com for locations, tickets and or book a screening near you!