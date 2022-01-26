Remembering Frank Moore

The fly-fishing community, and all who knew Frank Moore, are experiencing an incredible loss this week and it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing. He was an incredible light to the world. We thank him for his service to country, to his community and for spreading joy to all those who were blessed to be around him. He gave everything from his heart and soul and is now casting his line on the most perfect stream. Until we meet again. #frankmoore