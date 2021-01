The 2021 Virtual IF4 is here! This year, we’ve got an awesome lineup of films that run the gamut from amazing to unbelievable, with a generous side of “Did you see that?!?”

Our featured film today, Raised on Rainbows from Matt Coddaire, tells the story of a couple attempting to navigate their lives as both parents and fly anglers. Hint: it’s not easy.

Be sure to buy tickets for your local showing at the IF4 website, and check out the other films in this year’s lineup!