IF4 Official Selection | Out There

Next up in our 2021 IF4 Official Selections is Out There, by Hooké.

From the filmmaker: 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and let’s hope we can all put this behind us. But as funny as it is, the past year ended up being quite memorable for Fred and the crew. You want to know why? Because fly fishing is the best remedy out there. Follow Hooké’s journey through the wild rivers of Terrace, British Columbia, the lakes and rivers of Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, and the magnificent Matapedia river in Gaspésie. They get out there in search of big pike, Atlantic salmon, steelhead, and Coho salmon. Follow Hooké on this expedition in some of the most beautiful places on earth!

Don’t forget to visit the IF4 website to check out all the trailers and buy tickets to your local virtual showing!