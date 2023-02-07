Only the Salmon Knows | PALM Festival 2023

Discover the first of two Hooké films presented in the 6th edition of the Palm Festival.

For the past 15 years, Fred Campbell has travelled relentlessly across eastern Canada to fly fish for Atlantic salmon. In the rich territories of Nunavik, Labrador, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec, he has discovered beautiful rivers where these mysterious fish come to spawn. After all these years, his passion and curiosity are still strong. His desire to get in touch with the fish of a lifetime has grown over the years, pushing him to continue learning and exploring. Stories of great salmon have been heard, but for them to take the fly, many factors must align.

Don’t have your ticket for the Palm Festival yet? Reserve here now