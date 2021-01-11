IF4™ 2021 Film Trailer | Northbound

Welcome to the 2021 Virtual IF4! We’re extremely excited for the lineup of films this year, and will be rolling out trailers for each over the next few weeks. Our first trailer is for a film about the singular focus of one steelhead guide in British Columbia: Northbound, by Bouva Media.

Todd Scharf, a lifelong Spey fishing guide, relocates his business and family to the northern frontier of British Columbia to chase one of the most sought-after fish in the world: the steelhead. At an early age, Todd was obsessed with steelhead and could not veer away from the inevitable fact that hunting for them would be his lifelong career. He decided to move to Terrace, B.C., to chase the biggest and baddest salmonid species and open up a new door of adventure for his clients that he considers family. A decade later, he has settled into his new environment and understands the water he fishes better than anyone. The sacrifice he made to move up north has paid off as he is constantly finding new opportunities in the unknown waters of the remote northern frontier of British Columbia. Todd now wonders if the reason for moving north wasn’t a pull from the fish, but perhaps an escape from the craziness of the urban world.

