2022 Stimmies Award Winner – Native Waters

Thu Sep 1st 2022
Stimmie Awards

Congratulations to Sergio Calero & Antii Lamin for winning Fly Fusion’s third annual Stimmies Film Awards!! Their film “Native Waters” was chosen by anglers across North America as the winner and we are super stoked for Sergio and Antii. Check out the full film below and thanks to all participants and finalists for their outstanding work in the field of fly-fishing film!