Living and Writing the Outdoor Life Workshop

Do you have a story to tell but you haven’t gotten around to putting pen to paper? Maybe you just want to brush up on your skills before submitting your next piece to be published? Well, here’s at great opportunity to collaborate with fellow writers and learn from one of the best…

Living and Writing the Outdoor Life

Get the Tools You Need to Become a Better Writer

6 Sessions: Tuesdays 5pm PST, November 1st – December 6th

This course digs deeply into the mechanics and philosophy of creating short non-fiction. It is interactive, with time spent in discussion with the instructor and other participants.

This is a chance to do something surprisingly rare—to speak, think, and focus on writing with other people who share the interest and passion.

Through six sessions we’ll spend significant time reading, examining and discussing examples of ours and other’s work. Students will be asked to create work, which will be reviewed by the group. Though the submission of writing samples is optional, students benefit greatly from having their work read and critiqued gently by the group.

This course is for people new to writing or people with some experience who would like to improve. Previous writing experience is not required; interest in writing and a passion for the outdoors are the only pre-requisites.

Register now!