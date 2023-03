Kastine Coleman has joined the Fly Fusion Editorial Team with her new quarterly column; Tight Loops, Tight Lines – the same name as her popular TV/Youtube series. Now you can look forward to each issue featuring an in-depth read with stunning images followed by the full experience in film format. Up first is Episode 3: Fish and Feast!

If you haven’t already, pick up the latest issue of Fly Fusion to read Kastine’s debut editorial; Letting Go!

