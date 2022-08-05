Jeff Wagner Named President and CEO of Mayfly Outdoors

We couldn’t be more excited for our friend and casting editor, Jeff Wagner, on his recent appointment to the role of President and CEO of Mayfly Outdoors, parent company of Abel Reels, Ross Reels, and Airflo. Wagner, formerly of VF Corporation at brands Smartwool and Icebreaker, is a graduate of Colorado State University with an MBA and undergraduate degree. He brings extensive operational and executive leadership experience from past roles, previously serving as the general manager of R.L. Winston Rod Company and at Cabela’s where he served for over 14 years. Wagner is a regular contributor to the fly-fishing industry as a field editor for Fly Fusion and Flyfisher magazines. He is a Master Certified Fly Casting Instructor with Fly Fishers International, where he also served as Co-Chair of the Board.

“It is a privilege to be joining an outstanding team and working for such iconic brands as Ross, Abel and Airflo. This position combines years of experience and fly-fishing passion and I am looking forward to serving the business and fly-fishing community and helping each grow.” Wagner said.

“We are very happy to welcome Jeff, his wife Kat, and his two daughters to Montrose,” said company founder David Dragoo. “Jeff brings a new level of expertise and leadership to our business, and we believe he will do a great job.”

Wagner takes over as the company seeks to expand and acquire new businesses. The company, well known for its conservation efforts, began with 17 people in Montrose, and currently employs about 130 people across California, Colorado, and the United Kingdom.

About Mayfly Outdoors: Mayfly Outdoors is a Colorado-based outdoor products company founded and Certified B® Corporation. Mayfly subsidiaries operate under various brand names including Abel, Ross Reels, and Airflo. Combined, these businesses are the recipients of more industry “Awards in Excellence” for innovation, dependability and performance than any other fly-fishing tackle manufacturers in the world. More information can be found at mayflyoutdoors.com