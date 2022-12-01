Hooked on: Redfish | Costa Films

Narrated by Costa Pro Capt. Carter Andrews, ‘Hooked On: Redfish’ takes viewers on a fishing road trip from the outer banks of the coastal Mid-Atlantic to the famed Laguna Madre of the Lone Star State. At each destination, you’ll hear from local guides on what their area has to offer, and what strategies they employ to find success on the water; but beyond merely covering areas and tactics, ‘Hooked On: Redfish’ gives viewers a taste of the regional fishing subculture revolving around America’s most beloved inshore gamefish.