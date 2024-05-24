Fully Dressed Bonus Patterns

King Charles
Hook: Partridge 8/0 blind eye
Eye: Silk gut
Tag: round gold twist yellow silk
Tail: golden pheasant crest with indian crow on top
Butt: black ostrich
Body: black silk on one half of the body with embossed gold tinsel x-wrapped ribbed, butted with black ostrich, round diamond studded bead
Forward Body: purple, burgundy, and black seal, ribbed with round gold tinsel
Wing: buzzard guinea, black with white center underwing layered over with three peacock pheasant feathers
Cheeks: Bronze Impia feather under chartreuse neck feather
Veiling: golden pheasant
Head: black wool
Bronze Glory
Hook: Harrison Bartlet Dee 5/0
Eye: Silk gut
Tag: gold round tinsel, brown silk with round gold tinsel ribbed
Tail: Hungarian pheasant wing feather, two on top and two on bottom
Butt: black ostrich
Body: ¼ light brown silk ribbed with dark brown silk, ribbed on both sides with round gold tinsel on the x-wrapped middle. Center portion – Black ostrich, bronze disk, black ostrich, round bone from India design carved, black ostrich, round bronze disk, black ostrich collar,
Front ¼ black seal fur ribbed with gold oval medium tinsel
Throat: Temminck’s tragopan crest feather with back feather on each side
Wing: Partridge wing feather under Temminck’s tragopan wing feather, under four back feathers, large to small
Crest: orange golden pheasant crest
Collar: Brown wool
Head: black thread