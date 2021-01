Fly fishing and the west coast of Colombia don’t typically go hand-and-hand. There’s a jungle, four transportation shifts, and an unrelenting coast of jagged waves. Good thing the crew at PopFizz wouldn’t have it any other way. Join the guys as they go deep into the wild and come out with a story worth telling. Law enforcement included.

