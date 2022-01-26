A Fly Fishing Refugee | 2022 IF4 Official Selection

Pressured out of Poland as a dissident in the early 1980s, Mariusz Wroblewski set out for freer territory, with his family, a yearning for wild rivers, and not much else. Four decades later, he’s become a conservationist and advocate for wild rivers – and discovered the true reason rivers figure so prominently in his

life. Filmmaker: Brian Film

A Fly fishing Refugee is a 2022 Official Selection in the International Fly Fishing Film Festival! Visit flyfilmfest.com for locations, tickets and or book a screening near you!